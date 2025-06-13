Project Runway is back with its 21st season, and the return of Heidi Klum as the host has already increased the excitement of the fans. The edition will premiere on July 31, 2025, on Freeform. Heidi will join Nina Garcia and Law Roach as the judges. Here’s which contestants will take part this time.

Project Runway Season 21: Meet The Contestants

Alex Foxworth

She grew up in Greensboro and is a sharp and opinionated designer. She is “the juxtaposition of Southerner meets New Yorker” who is inspired by her Japanese grandmother and includes traditional kimono into designs.

Angelo Rosa

He is a single dad and a streetwear designer from Providence. Angelo “fuses his Dominican heritage with his New York grit” and blends “luxury streetwear with bold, edgy details that reflect his creativity and resilience.”

Antonio Estrada

He wants to “own his voice as a designer and put the spotlight” on intuitive couture. Antonio was born in Mexico and raised in California and is known for “bold, versatile designs that blend glamour” with “playful rebellion.”

Belania Daley

She is known for her fearless and feisty personality. Belania is a streetwear designer with “signature pattern-mixing and color-blocking” techniques. She grew up on Long Island, and has some really impressive technical skills.

Caycee Black

She has previously participated in Project Runway season 19 and is known for her out-of-this-world designs. Caycee is from Houston and is an expert in hand-painted prints, gender fluid designs and breaking traditions.

Ethan Mundt

Known as Utica Queen, Ethan is “bringing his fierce fusion of high fashion, avant-garde artistry, and theatrical storytelling” alongside sophistication and drama as well as “a touch of surrealism to everything he creates.”

Jesus Estrada

He has previously participated in Project Runway season 7 and desires to “reclaim his narrative and show the world the designer he’s become.” Born in Mexico and raised in California, he is “known for vibrant queer designs that blend old Hollywood Glamour with a modern edge.”

Joan Madison

She is a “vibrant and high-energy designer” who hails from Queens. Joan “brings optimism, creativity and bling to everything she touches” and is well known for “big, dramatic designs and theatrical style” garments.

Joseph McRae

He is an electrical engineer from Charlotte known for his southern charm and sass. He is known for his “bold, boundary-breaking designs.”

Madeline Malenfant

She is known for her vintage and period-pieces since she is inspired by the Renaissance period. Madeline grew up in Nantucket and has a “unique historical design style” that sees era silhouettes mixed with modern twists.

Veejay Floresca

Hailing from the Philippines, she is known for being fiercely competitive and unapologetic. She is described as a fearless designer and proud trans woman who combines modernity, wearability, and art in all of her designs.

Yuchen Han

He is an ambitious and authentic designer who wants to empower others “through his futuristic and enlightenment-focused designs.” He hails from Xining, China and is quite heavily inspired from sci-fi films and aliens.

