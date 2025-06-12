After a two-year wait, Project Runway is back with its 21st season. The good news is that the original host, Heidi Klum, is back. The bad news is that mentor Tim Gunn is not back, much to the sorrow of long-time fans of the fashion reality series. Regardless, there’s still quite a lot to look forward to.

There is a new set of contestants, new and dynamic challenges, and a slate of guest stars who will join the judges in rating the work of the participants in their respective episodes. Here’s what we know about the upcoming edition, including the premiere date, judges, guest stars, and what to expect.

Project Runway Season 21: Premiere Date & Judges

Season 21 of Project Runway will premiere on Freeform on July 31, 2025, at 9 pm EDT. This will be a two-episode premiere, which will later be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Each new episode thereafter will air each Thursday at 10 pm ED and will stream on the platforms later.

The new edition will have 10 episodes, and Heidi Klum is back as the host. She will also judge the contestants and their journeys with Nina Garcia and Law Roach. Christian Siriano will be seen as the mentor, a job previously done by the much-loved Tim Gunn, who sadly won’t be returning.

Project Runway Season 21: Guest Stars

The list of guest stars is diverse and interesting. Sofía Vergara, Tyra Banks, Zac Posen, Nikki Glaser, Sara Foster, Jenna Lyons, Michael Kors, Christian Cowan, Joan Smalls, Mickey Guyton, and Harris Reed will appear as guest judges in an episode each.

Fans are most excited to see Sofia Vergara and Michael Kors as the guest judges. Sofia and Heidi are really close and have previously starred as the judges on America’s Got Talent together. As for Michael, he is one of the original judges of the reality show, and fans are happy to see him back.

Project Runway premiered in December 2004 and became one of the most popular reality television shows in the fashion industry. The series has aired in more than 125 countries and launched the careers of several designers. 20 seasons in, it’s only getting better. And now it’s time for the 21st season.

The show features the contestants participating in fashion challenges and creating iconic outfits. At the end of each challenge, the work will be judged, and participants will start getting eliminated based on their performance. The top three will get a chance to create a whole line, and one will then win.

