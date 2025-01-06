When it comes to fashion design competitive shows, the name that tops the list is Project Runway. The long-running series has found fans across the world since 2004. The reality franchise has featured 20 seasons and is all set with season 21 which is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

There has been a change in the platform it will be available on and there is also a surprise return to the beloved series. Here’s everything you need to know about season 21 of Project Runway, including where it will stream, who will host it, and a brief history of the popular American reality show.

Project Runway Season 21: Where & When To Watch?

Back in October 2024, it was first announced that the upcoming season of Project Runway will air on Freeform. The show used to air on Bravo from 2004 to 2008, followed by Lifetime from 2009 to 2017. The show then went back to Bravo from 2019 to 2023 and will now be aired on Freeform. It will be a 10-episode season which will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Simran Sethi, president of Hulu scripted programming called the show an iconic television juggernaut while Gary Barber, the chairman and CEO of Spyglass pointed out the loyal following cultivated by Project Runway and labelled it as a valuable and enduring brand around the globe. While an official release date has not been revealed, it is expected to air in 2025.

Project Runway Season 21: Host & Judges

Much to the joy of long-time Project Runway fans, Heidi Klum is back as the host of the show. The model was an integral part of the show’s image from the start and hosted it until she left after season 16. Tim Gunn, the mentor of the show, also left with her and the dynamic duo created their own show Making The Cut which featured three seasons. Eight years after her exit, Heidi is back to host it. There is no confirmation about Tim yet.

After the two left Project Runway, Karlie Kloss hosted the show during the 17th and 18th season, while Christian Siriano, who won the 4th season of the show, served as the mentor. Karlie then left the series and Christian hosted as well as acted as the mentor during seasons 19 and 20. As for the judges, no names have been announced yet for the upcoming edition.

Apart from hosting the series, Heidi also used to judge the show with Nina Garcia, and Michael Kors. Zac Posen joined as a main judge from season 11 to 16. Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth became the judges from season 17 to 20. It is not confirmed whether Heidi would be back on the judges seat as well but it has been confirmed that she will resume hosting.

