The Real Housewives franchise might be full of entertaining and dramatic reality stars, but it has also brought to the limelight a few talented business savvy women. Teresa Giudice from the New Jersey edition has been in the news quite frequently for one reason or another, personal or professional.

The 52-year-old is happily married to Luis Ruelas since 2022 and continues to share a frost equation with Joe Giuidce, her former husband and father of her daughters. Now, Teresa is venturing into the restaurant industry and here’s what the television personality revealed about entering this territory.

Is Teresa Giudice Opening A Restaurant?

During her appearance on the All About TRH Podcast, she dished about her plan of opening a restaurant with her family. “I’m negotiating right now,” she said and added that the place would be Italian slash Greek and then added Mediterranean to be exact. Teresa said that the experience would turn out to be really fun and that her daughters would also be helping her.