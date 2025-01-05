The Real Housewives franchise might be full of entertaining and dramatic reality stars, but it has also brought to the limelight a few talented business savvy women. Teresa Giudice from the New Jersey edition has been in the news quite frequently for one reason or another, personal or professional.
The 52-year-old is happily married to Luis Ruelas since 2022 and continues to share a frost equation with Joe Giuidce, her former husband and father of her daughters. Now, Teresa is venturing into the restaurant industry and here’s what the television personality revealed about entering this territory.
Is Teresa Giudice Opening A Restaurant?
During her appearance on the All About TRH Podcast, she dished about her plan of opening a restaurant with her family. “I’m negotiating right now,” she said and added that the place would be Italian slash Greek and then added Mediterranean to be exact. Teresa said that the experience would turn out to be really fun and that her daughters would also be helping her.
Previously, she told Bravo that she aims to open up a restaurant in New Jersey which would feature family recipes. She had also stated that her husband Luis would assist with the operations of the place. His oldest son Louie Jr. is also expected to be included when the restaurant becomes a reality. She told the network she was actively looking for places last year.
Teresa did mention that she wasn’t sure when it would happen but she hopes to lock it in soon and is working on it actively. Meanwhile, the star also spoke about his future in the reality television realm and made it very clear that she was “so not done being on reality television” anytime soon.
Teresa Giudice On Her Reality Television Future
The RHONJ cast member is “hoping for 2025 for new doors to open” and “new things to pop up on the horizon.” For the unversed, the last season of the New Jersey edition wrapped up in August. The show has since been put on pause as the network figures out what to do with its future. Reports have claimed that there are chances of cast shakeups and full reboots.
There has been no confirmation and executive producer Andy Cohen has stated that no update will be coming anytime soon. Now with the fate of the show in limbo, the cast members are not too sure about what it might mean for them. They are yet to receive any news from Bravo. Meanwhile, Teresa said that she wants “peace, love, happiness, and health” this new year.
“Life is short, so you have to value the time that you have on this earth and surround yourself with good people, good vibes,” she concluded the topic on the podcast. Teresa was recently also seen on The House Of Villains. She finished at the 7th place in season 2 of the competitive reality series.
