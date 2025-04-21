The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the fourth edition of the Real Housewives franchise, after the back-to-back success of the Orange County, New York City, and Atlanta editions. It premiered in May 2009 and aired its 14th season last year. The edition is currently on pause by Bravo as they figure out what to do next, be it a complete reboot or a cast shakeup like Atlanta, or something else.

New Jersey has provided lots of drama, entertainment, and iconic moments over the years, especially the family troubles and controversies between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. Here’s a guide and timeline to all fourteen seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey: A Brief Of All Seasons

Season 1 (2009)

The first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired from May 12 to July 9, 2009, and featured 10 episodes. It starred Teresa Giudice, Dina Manzo, Jacqueline Laurita, Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub.

Season 2 (2010)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 2 aired from May 3 to September 6, 2010, and had 18 episodes. The edition saw all cast members, including Giudice, D Manzo, Laurita, C Manzo, and Staub, returning to star as the main cast members.

Season 3 (2011)

The third edition aired 21 episodes from May 16 to October 23, 2011. As for the returning housewives, Giudice, D Manzo, Laurita, and C Manzo returned while Staub exited the show. Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and cousin Kathy Wakile joined the series as the new main cast members.

Season 4 (2012)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey season four aired from April 22 to October 21, 2012. It had 24 episodes and saw all the cast members returning, including Giudice, D Manzo, Laurita, C Manzo, Gorga, and Wakile.

Season 5 (2013)

The fifth season aired from June 2 to October 20, 2013, with 22 episodes. Giudice, D Manzo, Laurita, C Manzo, Gorga, and Wakile returned for yet another season. Kim DePaola joined in a recurring capacity.

Season 6 (2014)

The sixth edition aired from July 13 to November 20, 2014, and had a total of 19 episodes. Giudice, D Manzo, and Gorga returned for the new season, but Laurita, C Manzo, and Wakile exited the show. Amber Marchese, Nicole Napolitano, and Teresa Aprea were cast as the new additions to the show.

Season 7 (2016)

Season 7 returned after two years and aired from July 10 to November 13, 2016. It had a total of 18 episodes. Giudice and Gorga came back while Laurita returned after a break. Marchese, Napolitano, and Aprea left the show, and Dolores Catania, as well as Siggy Flicker, were the new faces.

Season 8 (2017-2018)

The eighth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey aired from October 4, 2017, to January 31, 2018, with a total of 16 episodes. Giudice, Gorga, Catania, and Flicker returned while Laurita left again. Margaret Josephs joined as the new face of the season.

Season 9 (2018-2019)

Season 9 aired from November 7, 2018 to March 6, 2019 with a total of 18 episodes. Giudice, Gorga, Catania and Josephs came back while Flicker left. Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider joined as the new additions.

Season 10 (2019-2020)

The tenth edition aired from November 6, 2019, to March 18, 2020, with a total of 19 episodes. All cast members of the previous season, including Giudice, Gorga, Catania, Josephs, Aydin, and Goldschneider, returned.

Season 11 (2021)

Season 11 aired 15 episodes from February 17 to March 26, 2021. Again, all cast members of the previous season, including Giudice, Gorga, Catania, Josephs, Aydin, and Goldschneider, returned for the new season.

Season 12 (2022)

The twelfth edition aired 16 episodes from February 1 to March 17, 2022. Once again, all cast members of the previous season, including Giudice, Gorga, Catania, Josephs, Aydin, and Goldschneider, returned to RHONJ.

Season 13 (2023)

Season 13 aired from February 7 to June 13, 2023, with 19 episodes. Giudice, Gorga, Catania, Josephs, and Aydin were the returning cast members, while Goldschneider left the show. Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda were roped in as the new additions for this season of New Jersey.

Season 14 (2024)

The fourteenth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was the last to air. It had 14 episodes from May 5 to August 11, 2024. All of the cast members, including Giudice, Gorga, Catania, Josephs, Aydin, Cabral, and Fuda, came back. However, due to several differences between the cast, no reunion was filmed.

Kids growing up, homes glowing-up, and @Teresa_Giudice's next move, #RHONJ is back February 17th @ 9/8c! Catch a first look at the upcoming season here: https://t.co/g32RUVNYRu pic.twitter.com/lWhWCKyIAv — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 13, 2021

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Last Of Us Season 2 Faces Toxic Review-Bombing As Audience Score Drops Amid Casting Backlash!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News