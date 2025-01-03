Since the 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey wrapped up, the show has been put on pause. There has been no clarity regarding the show’s future, be it a cast shakeup, a complete reboot, or something more sorrowful. The cast isn’t happy about it, especially Dolores Catania.

For the unversed, the last season starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, apart from Dolores. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler had also featured as friends. Meanwhile, Dolores thinks the network is mad at the cast group for their behavior. Here’s what the reality star revealed about the same.

Is Bravo Mad At The Real Housewives Of New Jersey Cast For Being Messy?

During an interview with the US Sun, Dolores revealed that the cast has “heard nothing from the bosses” about the future of New Jersey. “Nothing from production, nothing from NBC, we’re not even talking about it,” she said. “They’re probably just so mad at us by now, I’m not sure they know what to do,” the 54-year-old mused about the entire situation of the show.

She felt the “fighting got out of hand,” to add to it all, some of them leaked a lot of the inside details to the press. Dolores also pointed out social media feuds and fighting outside of filming. “It just got too messy,” the television personality revealed. Regardless, she does not think the rumors that the show will be rebooted with a new cast are true.

Dolores expressed, “We’re an ensemble cast. Like us or hate us, like one person, love the next, hate the next, we worked well together on our best and worst days.” She added that she would hate to see any of them not return for the next season and would like to return to the show herself. The entrepreneur feels the show is a part of her, like a role that stays with an actor after they have portrayed it in a beloved project.

Dolores Catania On New Jersey’s Future

She explained, “Being a Housewife doesn’t define me, but it’s really who I am. I have always played myself, so I feel like something is missing.” The RHONJ star thinks each one of them has been “sincere, authentic, and transparent.” Dolores mused that she does not like change and would like to see the whole cast back, including every single person from the last edition.

When asked how she would feel if the show ended, she said, “There is an expiration date on everything in life.” She prepares every year if she is not called back for another season. “I never put a lot of weight on becoming a housewife,” she added, concluding that she is a realistic pessimist, always preparing herself for the worst, even financially.

