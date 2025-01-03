Reality shows might offer a range of emotions, drama, and entertainment, but they sometimes also help form lifelong relationships and friendships. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp are two such friends who have been with each other through thick and thin and, most importantly, their respective separation and divorce.

For the unversed, Teddi filed for divorce from husband Edwin Arroyave in November 2024 while Kyle separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky in September 2023. The former has since moved in with Kyle and the two have been bonding, healing and enjoying some much-needed girl time ever since. Here’s what we know about how the decision has helped Teddi.

Kyle Richards Supporting Teddi Mellencamp Through Divorce

According to In Touch Weekly, Kyle is like a big sister to Teddi, and she is grateful for her support in this tough time. It is also a “best case situation” for both of them, considering they are both dealing with their own splits. As per the source, it has been “very, very hard” for her since she separated from Edwin. Kyle, on the other hand, is there for her and guiding her.

It is also fun for Kyle to have Teddi around, so it got lonely after Mauricio moved out of their home. Both have been changing, so having each other is like a blessing for the two reality stars, per the report. “They’re having a lot of fun; every night is girls’ night in,” the source stated and then further described their new routines.

From having friends over and chilling with good food to actually working out together going on shopping trips as well as spas, the two are having quite a blast. “There are still feelings to work through with their exes, but having each other to lean on is helping so much,” the insider told the portal.

For the uninitiated, Teddi previously revealed that she spends half her days with Kyle and the other half back at her home when Edwin is not home. This is their attempt to spend time with their three kids, Slate, Cruz, and Dove, while also maintaining distance from one another amidst this hard phase. She spoke about her friendship with Kyle on a podcast last year.

Teddi Mellencamp On Friendship With Kyle Richards

“This is how you know there are real friendships to be made,” she mused, revealing that Kyle’s place is near, so it’s easy to travel there, and she cooks sometimes. “We’re just starting. We’re newly into it,” she remarked. The divorce filing from Teddy came after 13 years of marriage with Edwin.

On the other hand, Kyle has been split from Mauricio since September 2023. She continues to live in their home while he has moved out into a condo and has been dating around. The two have yet to file for divorce, and they recently spoke about how it wasn’t the right time for them to discuss that. The former couple were spotted enjoying the holidays with their daughters.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!



