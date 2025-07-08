Anurag Basu’s romantic musical drama Metro In Dino has failed the Monday test. Although its opening weekend saw an upward graph, the collections were still low, given that stars like Aditya Roy Kapur and Anupam Kher are involved. It has witnessed a considerable drop on day 4. Scroll below for a detailed box office update!

How much did Metro In Dino earn on day 4 in India?

As per the estimates, Metro In Dino earned 2.75 crores on day 4. It has seen a drop of 32% compared to 4.05 crores garnered on the opening day. There are multiple competitors at the ticket windows – Maa, Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, F1, and Jurassic World Rebirth. Considering that factor, Anurag Basu’s film has held up well.

The overall 4-day total at the Indian box office comes to 21.40 crores*. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 25.25 crores. Metro In Dino should have gone way past the 25 crore mark by now, but that is unfortunately not the case.

Take.Take a look at the day-wisebox office breakdown of Metro In Dino below:

Day 1 – 4.05 crores

Day 2 – 6.81 crores

Day 3 – 7.79 crores

Day 4 – 2.75 crores*

Total – 21.40 crores*

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan‘s multi-starrer has time till the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 on July 25, 2025. However, the stakes are high since it is made on a high budget of 85 crores. Only 25% has been recovered in 4 days, so the pace must pick up or it could end its box office run as a losing affair.

Beats Fateh & Emergency at the Indian box office

Despite its slow pace, Metro In Dino has managed to crush the lifetime collections of Sonu Sood’s Fateh (18.87 crores) and Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency (20.48 crores). The next target among Bollywood releases of 2025 is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release (22.04 crores).

In order to enter the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025, Anurag Basu’s directorial must earn over 40.73 crores and steal the 10th spot from The Diplomat.

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (4 Days)

India net: 21.40 crores*

India gross: 25.25 crores

Budget: 85 crores

Budget recovery: 25%

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

