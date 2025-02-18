Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of our favorite Bollywood pairs. They were last seen together in Tamasha (2015). While fans wait for their next collaboration, cine-goers flocked to theatres to revisit their magic via Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-release. It has concluded its journey at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the closing collections!

A highly successful re-run

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released in theatres on January 3, 2025. It performed better than most Bollywood releases, including Fateh, Emergency, and Azaad. In around 17 days of its re-run, Ayan Mukerji’s directorial made box office collections of 22.04 crores net.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani concluded its run as the fourth-highest grossing re-release of all time in India. It surpassed the reruns of many Bollywood biggies, including Rockstar, Laila Majnu, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. However, it could not achieve the massive feat attained by Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli and Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad, among others.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing re-releases in India:

Tumbbad: 32 crores Sanam Teri Kasam: 31.8 crores (11 days) Ghilli: 22.14 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crores Titanic: 14.76 crores

Budget & profits!

In 2013, YJHD emerged as a super-hit affair with lifetime collections of 190.03 crores at the Indian box office. Including the re-release, the overall earnings have concluded at 212.07 crores.

The romantic comedy was made on an estimated budget of 45 crores, which means the producers have raked in returns of 167.07 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has concluded its re-release with a staggering 371.26% profits. Indeed, it was a super-hit run!

