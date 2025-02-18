Laxman Utekar and his team have put their heart and soul into Chhaava, and the results are highly fruitful. Rashmika Mandanna starrer has passed the Monday test with flying colors. It has now officially become Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest grosser. Scroll below for the exciting day 4 box office updates!

A blockbuster Monday!

Chhaava has witnessed one of the biggest Mondays in Bollywood. It surpassed expectations yet again as it added 24.10 crores to the kitty. It has witnessed a dip of only 27% compared to the opening day of 33.10 crores. Such kind of figures on a regular working Monday are truly unreal!

While the Vicky Kaushal starrer could not enter the top 10 highest 1st Monday collections of Bollywood, it has surpassed biggies like Simmba (21.24 crores), PK (21.22 crores), and Dhoom 3 (20.91 crores), among others.

The 4-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 145.53 crores. Today, Chhaava will enter the 150 crore club and go way past it like a cakewalk.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 33.10 crores

Day 2: 39.30 crores

Day 3: 49.03 crores

Day 4: 33.10 crores

Total: 145.53 crores

Wednesday magic awaited!

The evening and night shows across Maharashtra will witness an impressive occupancy today. Tomorrow marks a holiday in the state due to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. The figures will further witness a boost. Exciting times ahead for Vicky Kaushal starrer!

Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest grosser

Chhaava has surpassed the lifetime collections of Raazi (123.17 crores) to become Vicky Kaushal’s second highest-grossing film in India. It is now only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores). And at this pace, that feat does not look very far! It only needs 98.53 crores more, which is sure to be minted before the end of this week.

It’s now a profitable affair

The historical action film is said to be mounted on a budget of 130 crores. In only four days, it has raked in returns of 15.53 crores. The game of profits has begun, and the ‘hit’ verdict will soon be garnered at the box office.

