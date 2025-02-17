There were high hopes pinned on the historical action film Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer has surpassed every expectation and entered the 100 crore club in its first weekend. It is very close to achieving the breakeven stage and begin its journey of profits. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of the budget and returns!

Box Office Collection

Laxman Utekar’s directorial arrived in theatres on February 14, 2025. It enjoyed the Valentine’s Day benefit as cine-goers welcomed the film based on Sambhaji with arms wide open. In the first three days, Chhaava has made total earnings of 121.43 crores.

After making a smashing debut with 33.10 crores, Vicky Kaushal starrer continued its upward graph, adding 39.30 crores more to the kitty on Saturday. The ball was knocked out of the park on day 3 as a whopping 49.03 crores were garnered on day 3.

100% budget recovery loading!

As per multiple reports, Chhaava is mounted on an estimated budget of 130 crores. This means only 8.57 crores more are needed in the kitty to achieve the breakeven stage. That milestone will be comfortably achieved today. Post that, the game of profits will begin, and the sky will be the limit for this Vicky Kaushal starrer.

In 3 days, Chhaava has recovered around 93.40% of its total budget, which is highly impressive and far from predictions!

First hit of 2025 loading?

Good days are ahead for Laxman Utekar’s historical action drama. As per early trends, a 15 crore+ Monday is on the cards. On Wednesday, the film will enjoy another major boost as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated across Maharashtra, which is its leading market.

At this pace, Chhaava will soon earn the hit verdict, the first for Bollywood in 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Beats Sky Force, Only 21 Crores Away From Becoming Vicky Kaushal’s 2nd Highest Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News