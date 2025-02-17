The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic flick Loveyapa is struggling to mint numbers at the box office. On its 10th day, the collections saw a further drop. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 10th day.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 10

On its 10th day, the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer earned around 14 lakhs when it comes to its day-wise collection. This was a further drop of around 6% since the movie had earned 15 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film is 6.99 crores.

The film is yet to cross 7 crores even after 10 days of its release. It is very much a losing affair at this point. Interestingly, Loveyapa had gotten fairly positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, the same did not get translated into the box office performance of the movie.

Even though the movie might cross 7 crores soon, it might end its theatrical run soon. Loveyapa also faced a stiff competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. Now, with the Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava raging a storm at the box office, things are pretty much done and dusted for the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer. This marked both Junaid and Khushi’s debut theatrical release since their last films were released on OTT platforms. But sadly, it seems that there is little or no hope for the film.

About The Movie

Talking about the movie, Loveyapa is directed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the movie also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a young couple who decide to swap their phones for a day.

