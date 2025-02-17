Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna led Chhaava is rising and shining with each new day at the Indian box office. After a thunderous opening weekend, it is gearing up for the Monday test. Will the historical action drama pass with flying colors? Scroll below to learn what the advance booking trends have been suggesting so far.

It’s truly been an unreal journey as the Laxman Utekar starrer has entered the 100 crore club in only 3 days. The box office collections went as high as 49.03 crores yesterday. The advance booking trends hinted at a blockbuster Sunday, as a staggering 2.88 lakh tickets were sold in pre-sales alone.

Chhaava Day 4 Advance Booking

It looks like Vicky Kaushal starrer is gearing up for the biggest Monday of 2025. It is competing with biggies like Sky Force, Badass Ravikumar, and Deva, among others. At the top national chains, the historical action film has already sold 1.14 lakh tickets.

Chhaava has sold a whopping 63.4K tickets at PVR INOX, currently the best-performing chain. It is followed by Cinepolis (20K), MovieMax (10K), and Miraj Cinemas (9.8K). Vicky Kaushal starrer has also witnessed decent footfalls at Movietime Cinemas (3.9K) and Rajhans (6.9K).

Compared to Sunday, it has witnessed a 50% drop in ticket sales. A dip was expected after a blockbuster day 3, given it is a regular working day today. Hopefully, the spot bookings will improve during the evening and night shows, leading to another successful day!

Biggest Monday of 2025 confirmed!

Given the current trends, Chhaava will bring in box office collections in the range of 15-17 crores today. The earnings could even go higher depending on the occupancy in the latter half of the day. But one thing is for sure, it is set to clock the biggest Monday of 2025 by surpassing Sky Force, which had minted 8.10 crores.

