Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has opened to rocking numbers all over. Yesterday, we reported its opening day collection at the worldwide box office, mentioning how it comfortably emerged as Bollywood’s biggest global opener of 2025. While in India, it took a smashing start, in the overseas market, too, it exceeded expectations on day 1. Internationally, the North American territory emerged as one of the major contributors on opening day, and here’s all you need to know about it!

Solid start in the overseas market

Both in India and overseas, the Laxman Utekar directorial exceeded expectations on day 1. In India, it grossed 39.05 crores on Friday, while internationally, the film surprisingly crossed the 10 crore mark and earned 11 crore gross. So, it comfortably crossed the $1 million mark internationally, with a good chunk of business coming in from North America (USA and Canada).

Chhaava at the North American box office

Maddock has earned goodwill internationally due to back-to-back successful films. Also, with a subject based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava did well among the Indian diaspora in North America. Even positive word-of-mouth boosted the walk-ins throughout the day. As a result, the film easily secured the best opening for a Bollywood film in 2025.

It is learned that Chhaava scored an impressive $441,563 at the North American box office on day 1. In Indian rupees, it equals 3.82 crores. With this, it surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force ($108,435) and Shahid Kapoor’s Deva to become 2025’s biggest Bollywood opener in North America. If the difference is calculated, the Vicky Kaushal starrer earned 307.21% more collection than Sky Force.

More about the film

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the magnum opus also features Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, and Divya Dutta in key roles. It is bankrolled by Maddock Films.

