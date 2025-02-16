Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles, is on rampage mode. While Saturday was expected to be bigger than opening day, no one ever thought it would be in the vicinity of 40 crores. But wait, the best is yet to come as day 3 advance booking suggests a monstrous collection at the Indian box office, making it a blockbuster Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Increase in shows

In yesterday’s advance booking report, we shared that shows in selected centers have been increased by listing early morning and late night shows. Despite additional shows, selected centers in Maharastra faced capacity issues last night, which is simply crazy. Yes, you read that right! In Mumbai and Pune, the occupancy in night shows was beyond 93%, resulting in capacity issues. So, more shows have been added.

Apart from Mumbai and Pune, the Delhi-NCR region has witnessed a hike of over 20 shows. Even in Surat, the show count has been increased. Being Sunday, more people will flock to theatres, and don’t be surprised if the show count gets pushed again due to capacity issues.

Chhaava’s advance booking on day 3

Chhaava sold 2.20 lakh tickets for Saturday in national cinema chains (PVR INOX and Cinepolis). Today, on day 3, the number has surged by a huge margin. It has been learned that through advance booking, the film sold 2.25 lakh tickets in PVR INOX. In Cinepolis, a sale of 63K has been recorded. Overall, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has sold a whopping 2.88 lakh tickets in advance for Sunday. So, it’s a jump of 68K tickets in national cinema chains from yesterday.

In MovieMax, Chhaava sold 35K tickets in advance for day 3, while it was 25K for day 2. Miraj jumped from 24K to 35.5K tickets. Movietime went from 9K tickets for Saturday to 13.8K tickets for Sunday. So, it’s clear that the magnum opus will score its biggest day at the Indian box office since its release.

Biggest Sunday of 2025 loading?

Going by the advance booking trend and on-ground buzz, Chhaava will easily score its biggest day today. Also, it will score the biggest Sunday of 2025 for any Indian film at the Indian box office. As of now, an easy 42 crore+ is on the cards. With this, it will cross Sky Force’s first Sunday score of 31.60 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World North America Box Office: Beats The First Avenger & The Winter Soldier’s Day 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News