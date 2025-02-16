Captain America: Brave New World scored an encouraging release day number and could reportedly beat the industry’s projections. Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford’s MCU film’s release day number is on par with the Minions’, but it is below that of several other MCU movies that were released around the same time. It is also above Captain America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier’s release day numbers. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has received one of the worst scores for Marvel movies on CinemaScore. It has a disappointing B—on the website, lower than Venom: The Last Dance and The Marvels. Luckily, it did not get a D like the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer Joker 2. The critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes is also average, and a strong word of mouth, along with fan dedication, is necessary from hereon.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Captain America: Brave New World grossed a strong $40 million on Friday when it opened in the theatres in the United States. This includes the $12 million previews. Among the Captain America movies, it has beaten The First Avenger’s $25.7 million and The Winter Soldier’s $36.9 million release day numbers. Captain America 4 is way behind Civil War’s $75.5 million release day collection.

The report also mentioned that Anthony Mackie’s first solo MCU outing has registered 4th biggest Friday ever for February only under Ant-Man 3’s $46.4 million, Deadpool’s $47.3 million, and Black Panther’s $75.9 million. It is, however, the 52nd biggest ever and is on par with Minions. It was expected to earn between $80 and $85 million in its opening weekend, but now the film is eyeing a $85 million-$95 million three-day opening weekend depending on word-of-mouth effect and the holiday boost hold on Sunday.

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford starrer MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

