Captain America: Brave New World showed encouraging pre-sales numbers at the box office in China, and now the opening day number is finally in. The MCU movie has collected solid numbers in China despite facing the box office phenomenon Ne Zha 2. The Chinese animation has undoubtedly impacted the film as it stays below Deadpool & Wolverine and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Keep scrolling for more.

The film is getting mixed reviews all over but is poised to beat the opening collection of the 2011 OG film Captain America: The First Avenger. The film’s pre-sales numbers exceeded Deadpool & Wolverine, a blockbuster last year. This 2025 release was directed by Julius Onah with a magnificent cast comprising Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America: Brave New World did a commendable job with its release day number. It debuted in just 49K screenings on Friday and faces Ne Zha 2. The movie collected a solid $5.6 million on Friday, release day, including $300K from the Thursday previews. It witnessed a good walk-up business, with 65.8% of Friday tickets bought during the day and 34.2% during pre-sales. However, the initial word-of-mouth is negative.

The audience gave it 5.4 stars only on Douban, which is lower than Captain Marvel’s 5.5 stars. It has scored lower than Venom: The Last Dance‘s $9.4 million, Deadpool & Wolverine’s $8.6 million, GOTG Vol 3’s $7.4 million, and Ant-Man 3’s $6.1 million release-day collections. The film has registered $765K in pre-sales for Saturday.

However, Captain America: Brave New World’s opening day collection is more than The Marvels’ $4.2 million. Depending on word-of-mouth and competition, it is eyeing a $15 million to $20 million three-day weekend in China.

Meanwhile, Captain America 4 has collected $12 million in the United States on Thursday previews. It is projected to earn between $80 million and $90 million in North America. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

