Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, has arrived on one of the most popular streaming platforms and is available for free to its subscribers. The Marvel movie came out last year and had a decent run at the box office. It is probably the only successful 2024 movie to be released in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Scroll below for more.

About the film

This is the third installment in the Venom franchise, and the film has collected the lowest financially as well. The superhero movie is the fifth film in Sony’s Spider-Man universe and the directorial debut of Kelly Marcel. She was associated with the previous two movies as well. It opened to mixed reviews with only 41% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. However, the audience was much kinder and gave the movie a strong 80% on Popcornmeter.

Critics praised Tom Hardy’s charisma as Venom and Eddie Brock. The film also features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach in supporting roles. In Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie and Venom are on the run. They are hunted by both of their words and with the net closing in, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom 3 at the box office

According to Forbes, Venom: The Last Dance ended its theatrical run earlier this month. It was released in October last year and collected $51.01 million in its opening weekend from 4,131 theatres across the US. As mentioned above, the movie is the lowest-grossing in the franchise.

The superhero flick collected $139.75 million during its domestic run. It reportedly surpassed the total of Kung Fu Panda 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in China. It has collected over $90 million at the box office, making it one of the top-performing Hollywood films of the year. Anyway, Venom 3 earned a staggering $338.69 million overseas, and thus, the global haul of the movie is $478.45 million.

According to The Numbers, it had a production budget of $110 million before printing and advertising costs. It has thus collected 334.95% more than the making cost.

Venom 3 on OTT

For the unversed, Venom: The Last Dance is available on digital platforms as PVOD, including Prime Video. However, it has arrived on one of the most popular streaming services, Netflix. Yes, Venom 3 is now streaming on Netflix like its predecessor, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Meanwhile, the first movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

