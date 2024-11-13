As Sony’s one more Marvel movie remains to grace our screens in 2024, the recent release of Venom: The Last Dance could be a significant indicator of how the studio’s next film fare at the box office. Since the release of Venom in 2018, Sony Spider-Man Universe had its ups and downs. While Venom had established quite a good fanbase, none of Sony’s other superhero films, like Madame Web and Morbius, failed to impress the fans. But Venom remains the one big win in the live-action universe so far.

As Venom 3 marks the end of Tom Hardy’s trilogy, Sony has one last chapter in 2024, Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. While it’s tough to say if Kraven will deliver on the promise that keeps the Spider-Man universe alive and thriving, Venom 3’s potential box office success hints that the audience may be ready to give Sony’s latest anti-hero a chance.

Is Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Dead?

The latest chapter in the Spider-Man universe, Venom: The Last Dance, may have stumbled out of the gate with a $51 million domestic debut, the lowest in the trilogy, but the film is still finding its footing. With a 49% drop in its second weekend, the film reclaimed the top spot after bringing in $26.1 million. Even overseas, Venom: The Last Dance is taking off with $317 million worldwide, surpassing Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

However, critics are not as thrilled, giving it 40% Rotten Tomatoes, but the fans are still showing up, proving that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe isn’t down for the count. Despite flops like Madame Web and Morbius, Venom’s appeal remains strong. But the real test would be whether Kraven the Hunter can draw fans.

Can Kraven The Hunter Override Venom 3’s Success?

While Venom 3 benefits from its fame, Kraven the Hunter doesn’t have the same smooth path. The movie, slated for a December 13 release, will be up against serious heavyweights. Kraven the Hunter will face stiff competition as Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim launches on the same day, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 behind it. Moreover, Kraven is R-rated, a bold move for Sony in the holiday season where family films reign.

Despite a solid comic book fanbase, Kraven can face additional hurdles from Sony’s mixed track record with its Spider-Man Universe. Even with Venom 3 proving hope for Sony’s anti-hero stories, The Lion King and Sonic might lure the fans away.

