Sony Marvel Universe’s first Venom was released six years earlier, starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock. Hardy’s character took the story by storm and captivated the fans and critics by portraying a lovable antihero who’s equally fierce and funny. With the release of the final chapter in the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, the film has offered a satisfying conclusion to Eddie and Venom’s story while setting up Sony Spider-Man Universe’s central villain, Knull.

Given Venom: The Last Dance is the last chapter in Venom’s story, fans weren’t expecting the movie to include a post-credits scene, not to mention two. Surprisingly, Venom: The Last Dance has teased fans with a mid-credit and a post-credits scene, hinting at the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

What Happens In Venom: The Last Dance Mid-Credits Scene?

The first post-credits scene in Venom: The Last Dance takes viewers back to Knull’s prison, where he is trapped. This time, Knull directly communicates with Earth’s citizens and the viewers, adding, “Your champion has fallen.” His line hints at Venom’s apparent demise after sacrificing himself to protect The Codex. Knull continues, “Your planet will be mine. The King in Black is awake; I will kill your world, everyone will burn, and you will watch.”

At the end of the mid-credits scene, Knull’s face fills the screen, delivering a bone-chilling roar. Knull’s electrifying performance is played by director Andy Serkis of Let There Be Carnage.

With the debut of Knull in the last chapter of Venom, a villain with an Avengers-level threat opens the door to the most significant crossover between Sony’s Spider-Man, Venom, and perhaps some other familiar antiheroes.

What Happens In Venom: The Last Dance Post-Credits Scene?

In the second post-credits scene, Venom: The Last Dance brings the viewers back to the decimated Area 51 location where the bartender, played by Cristo Fernandez, climbs out of the wreckage, emerging from the hole that opened into Area 55 during the fierce battle against Knull’s Xenophage. As he scanned the ruins, he called out, “Hello!?” and “Hola!?”

The eerie silence then follows a cockroach, still crawling amidst the rubble, as the camera pans toward a shattered glass canister, similar to the one Strickland used to contain a small piece of Venom symbiote.

Interestingly, the bartender’s and cockroach’s survival is a subtle tease at a possible return of a particular symbiote or something even darker.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): Beats Aquaman 2’s $9M+ To Register Biggest Saturday For Comic Book Movies Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News