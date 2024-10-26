Tom Hardy’s Venom symbiote trilogy ended after six years of wild ride. The third chapter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has marked the end of the Venom era. In 2018, Venom kicked off Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, earning massive success from critics and fans. However, with Venom: The Last Dance, Sony closed the chapter; however, it gave a Thanos-level threat by introducing the God-tier villain, Knull.

The debut of Knull in Venom: The Last Dance holds promising expectations for the future. While this future might be without Hardy’s Venom, unless Marvel pulls some strings to bring back Eddie Brock, it is just the beginning of the biggest villain’s story.

Venom: The Last Dance wraps up Eddie Brock’s journey, mainly giving an emotional farewell at the end, with Maroon 5 Memories flashing the funniest moments of Brock and Venom. It offers a thoughtful conclusion to his story. Additionally, the conclusion teases potential new directions for Venom within Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, hinting at more alliances, battles, or another chapter, Venom 4.

Venom Sacrifice Himself To Destroy The Codex

The very fact that Venom’s title made it clear that either Eddie or Venom will die in the last, in Venom: The Last Dance, the symbiote makes the final sacrifice. In the film’s climax, Venom joins forces with Earth’s military to confront Knull’s deadly Xenophages, who have nearly wiped out all symbiotes. Venom absorbs the Xenophages to protect The Codex and, in a heroic act, attempts to sacrifice himself by reaching a vat of acid. He saves Eddie by pushing him away and uses a steel door to shield him, ultimately dying when Strickland destroys the facility. Venom’s last words to Eddie, “Bye for now,” hint at a possible reunion despite his sacrifice, not to mention the post-credits scene.

Why Is The Codex Significant To Knull?

Knull’s plan to escape prison can only happen if he gets his hand on The Codex, created when a symbiote saves their hosts’ lives and their life forces become one. In Venom’s case, he saves Eddie in the first movie when Riot stabs him, and his symbiote saves him after he bonds with him.

How Can Venom Return?

Surprisingly, two fragments of Venom are still out there. One is left in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s post-credits scene, and the other is in the custody of Strickland after he recovers it from some bar. Moreover, there’s a hint in the post-credits scene of Venom: The Last Dance that the containment device Strickland used to trap Venom’s fragment is broken and has escaped. A possible reunion is still on the cards!

