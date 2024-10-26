Moviegoers are already in the spooky Halloween season and enjoying horror flicks. Smile 2 is having a strong hold at the box office in the US. It has been performing really well at the theatres and is the only movie to earn over one million on Thursday. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie will be losing its #1 spot this weekend due to the arrival of Venom 3. For the uninitiated, this is the sequel to the 2022 psychological horror Smile. The latest movie has been awarded excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and its CinemaScore is also commendable. The critics gave it 85% on the Tomatometer, while the audience rated it 82%. On CinemaScore, it has been awarded a B.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Smile 2 showcased an excellent holdover on Thursday and scored over a million at the box office in the US. The report stated that the Naomi Scott-led horror flick collected a strong $1.5 million on Thursday and was the only movie to gross over that mark. However, it is lower than what Smile had earned at this point.

Smile 2 experienced a drop of 20.5% from Wednesday and thus hit a $31.3 million cume at the North American box office. It has collected that amount in seven days only. Meanwhile, the film has raked in $25 million from overseas locations, helping the movie cross the $50 million milestone worldwide. Naomi Scott’s psychological supernatural horror flick stands at a $56.31 million cume at the worldwide box office.

The movie was made on a reported budget of $28 million, and not only has it recovered its making cost, but it has earned more than that. It has collected 101.10% more than the production budget. Smile 2, starring Naomi Scott, was released in the theatres on October 18.

