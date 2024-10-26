Singham Again is expected to create a dhamaka this Diwali at the box office. And we’re talking about not only India but also the worldwide market. The early signs look positive as Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has made a promising start in Australia. Scroll below for the latest advance booking updates!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the fifth installment in the cop franchise after Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021). Ajay Devgn will return as Bajirao in the lead for the third time, and the buzz is sky-high.

Advance Booking commences in Australia

The pre-sales of Singham Again have begun in Australia in limited arenas. As per Nishit Shaw, Ajay Devgn starrer has made earnings of 6.38 lacs (A$11.5K) from 68 shows at HOYTS Cinemas alone. It is reportedly witnessing a better trend than Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2. There are six more days to the big release, so one can only imagine the blockbuster debut it will make in the overseas circuit.

Around 524 tickets had been sold in Australia as of October 25, 2024.

Singham Again vs Stree 2

Stree 2 had made a good opening of 49.98 lacs (A$90K) at the Australian box office. Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s film concluded its journey in the overseas market, garnering 12.52 crores (A$2.23M) in its lifetime. It was the 8th highest-grossing film in the market.

Only time will tell whether Singham Again continues its streak and beats Stree 2 in Australia.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers in Australia below:

Animal: 28.19 crores (A$5.02M) Pathaan: 26.50 crores (A$4.72M) Jawan: 26.28 crores (A$4.68M) Padmaavat: 17.74 crores (A$3.16M) Dunki: 15.83 crores (A$2.82M) Dangal: 14.77 crores (A$2.63M) Sanju: 13.53 crores (A$2.41M) Stree 2: 12.52 crores (A$2.23M) PK: 11.85 crores (A$2.11M) Fighter: 11.17 crores (A$1.99M)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

