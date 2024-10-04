Sohum Shah led Tumbbad is finally receiving its due credit at the Indian box office. The folk horror film was re-released in theatres last month and opened to an impressive response. It has now concluded week 3 on a remarkable note and is close to surpassing the profits of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Scroll below for the latest updates!

OG Box Office Run

Rahi Anil Barve‘s directorial had made it to the theatres in October 2018. The critic response was tremendous, and the film was massively hailed for its masterpiece creation at a budget of only 15 crores. Unfortunately, the audience did not show much interest, and it earned 13.48 crores in its OG lifetime. It failed to recover its budget by an inch and was declared a flop at the box office.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

Over the years, Tumbbad has gained cult-classic status in the domestic market. The film was re-released in theatres on September 13, 2024. It’s been three weeks, and the Sohum Shah starrer continues its unstoppable journey.

In the third week, Tumbbad re-release earned 4.74 crores in India. The overall collections now stand at 30.44 crores. Take a look at the week-wise breakdown below:

Week 1: 13.44 crores

Week 2: 12.26 crores

Week 3: 4.74 crores

Return on Investment

Combining the OG and re-run earnings, the total box office collection of Tumbbad now comes to 43.92 crores.

Here’s how we calculate return on investment (ROI):

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Tumbbad has made returns of 28.92 crores so far. When calculated into profit percentage, the ROI comes to a whopping 193%.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan led Simmba had made returns of 200.27%, and was the 7th most profitable film of 2028. In the coming week, Sohum Shah starrer may end up stealing that spot.

