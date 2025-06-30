Dhanush-led Kuberaa maintained its hold during the second weekend. It faced competition from new releases but managed to keep its audience intact and performed well. As a result, the film managed to cross the 80 crore mark at the Indian box office and also emerged as Dhanush’s second highest-grossing film of all time. It surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Vaathi and Thiruchitrambalam. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Riding on positive reviews and favorable word-of-mouth, the crime drama earned a good 69 crores during the first week. At the beginning of the second week, it got competition from Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa. Since the Dhanush starrer is doing well in the Telugu market, Kannappa’s arrival was a big challenge, but since the latter is carrying poor word-of-mouth, it couldn’t cause much damage.

Performed well during the second weekend

On the second Friday (day 8), Kuberaa earned 2.5 crores. On the second Saturday (day 9), it saw a healthy jump and earned 4.2 crores. On day 10, the second Sunday, the film jumped further and earned 4.55 crores. So, it made 11.25 crores during the second weekend.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

Overall, Kuberaa has earned 80.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 94.69 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 14.75 crores

Day 2 – 16.5 crores

Day 3 – 17.35 crores

Day 4 – 6.8 crores

Day 5 – 5.85 crores

Day 6 – 4.4 crores

Day 7 – 3.35 crores

Day 8 – 2.50 crores

Day 9 – 4.2 crores

Day 10 – 4.55 crores

Total – 80.25 crores

Becomes Dhanush’s second highest-grosser!

With 80.25 crores in the kitty, the film has now emerged as Dhanush‘s second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. It surpassed Thiruchitrambalam (77.11 crores) and Vaathi (77.29 crores) to grab the spot. Considering its trend, it will also cross Raayan (94.85 crores) to become his highest domestic grosser.

Take a look at Dhanush’s top grossers in India (net collection):

Raayan – 94.85 crores Kuberaa – 80.25 crores Vaathi – 77.29 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 77.11 crores

