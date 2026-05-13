The 1986 film Top Gun is often credited with catapulting Tom Cruise’s acting career to new heights and making him a global superstar. Directed by the late filmmaker Tony Scott, the first film grossed an impressive $357.3 million at the global box office. Despite initially receiving mixed reviews from some critics, the aerial action drama went on to gain a cult following among cinephiles. Its widely acclaimed sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was released in 2022 and became a huge blockbuster. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Top Gun 3, the third installment in the franchise.

For those who want to experience Top Gun on the big screen again, there’s good news. Both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick will be re-released in several North American and international locations on May 13, 2026, for one week. Let’s take a look at how much more the 1986 classic would need to earn to surpass the domestic total of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning survival drama The Revenant.

Top Gun (1986) vs. The Revenant – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun (1986) – Box Office Summary

North America: $180.3 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $357.3 million

The Revenant – Box Office Summary

North America: $184.2 million

International: $349.3 million

Worldwide: $533.5 million

The above figures show that Top Gun would need to earn at least $3.9 million more to outgross The Revenant at the domestic box office. Keeping in mind the film’s massive following and Tom Cruise’s huge fanbase, the 1986 aerial action drama has a chance to overtake Leonardo DiCaprio’s widely acclaimed hit during its 2026 re-release, provided that it manages to attract its loyal fanbase and new-generation audience to theaters in sufficient numbers. That said, the final verdict will become clear only after the film concludes its re-release theatrical run.

What Is Top Gun All About?

Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

Top Gun – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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