Bursting onto movie screens with his breakout performance in Romeo+Juliet, Leonardo DiCaprio expanded his filmography to include character roles and more. The following 10 films made him the most money at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo.

1. Titanic (2015) – $2.26B

Streaming on: Apple TV, Prime Video, Paramount+

Apple TV, Prime Video, Paramount+ RT Score : 88%

: 88% Director: James Cameron

Plot: An artist wins a ticket to the doomed maiden voyage of the Titanic, falls in love with a young woman from the first-class cabins, thus creating one of the most epic love stories in cinema.

2. Inception (2010) – $839M

Streaming On : Prime Video, Apple TV+

: Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score : 87%

: 87% Director: Christopher Nolan

Plot: Hired for an ‘inception’ of an idea in the subconscious of a new heir, Dom Cobb and his motley crew must fight external pressure and Cobb’s internal demons to complete their impossible task.

3. The Revenant (2015) – $532M

Streaming On : Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV

: Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV RT Score : 78%

: 78% Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

Plot: In his Oscar-winning stint as Hugh Glass, Leonardo DiCaprio pulls off a brilliant performance as a stranded fur trapper who is abandoned by his crew after being attacked by a bear.

4. Django Unchained (2012) – $426M

Streaming on: Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video

Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video RT Score : 87%

: 87% Director: Quentin Tarantino

Plot: An enslaved African-American man (Django) teams up with an unorthodox German bounty hunter to capture the most wanted criminals in the American South before the Civil War. Leo DiCaprio plays a plantation owner with slaves, including Django’s wife.

5. The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) – $392M

Streaming On : Lionsgate Play, Amazon Video (Rent)

: Lionsgate Play, Amazon Video (Rent) RT Score : 79%

: 79% Director: Martin Scorsese

Plot: Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker, wants to grow rich, and has no care about how he gets there. The film chronicles his rise and fall from a wealthy status and the casualties that ensued along the way.

6. Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019) – $392M

Streaming On : Apple TV, Netflix, Prime Video

: Apple TV, Netflix, Prime Video RT Score : 86%

: 86% Director: Quentin Tarantino

Plot: A washed-up actor and his stunt double figure out movies and life in the 1960s, as the infamous Tate murders occurring around the same time weave an intricate narrative that will keep viewers hooked.

7. The Great Gatsby (2013) – $353M

Streaming On : Prime Video, Apple TV

: Prime Video, Apple TV RT Score: 48%

48% Director: Baz Luhrmann

Plot: The 1920s Jazz Age of America leads millionaire Jay Gatsby to throw parties with the hope of running into his former lover, Daisy Buchanan. What follows is a tale of heartbreak, love, and, overall, hope.

8. Catch Me If You Can (2002) – $352M

Streaming On : Apple TV, Prime Video

: Apple TV, Prime Video RT Score : 96%

: 96% Director: Steven Spielberg

Plot: Expert fraudster and conman Frank Abagnale Jr. (DiCaprio) commits a series of felonies, cheating people out of millions of dollars, and is pursued by FBI agent Carl Hanratty in this fast-paced drama.

9. Shutter Island (2010) – $294M

Streaming On : Apple TV, Prime Video

: Apple TV, Prime Video RT Score : 69%

: 69% Director: Martin Scorsese

Plot: US Marshall Teddy Daniels (Leo DiCaprio) ends up in a remote asylum on an island to investigate the escape of a female murderer, with his partner in tow. What he finds forces him to confront his own fears, as the hospital reveals horrors meted out within its compound.

10. The Departed (2006) – $292M

Streaming On : Apple TV

: Apple TV RT Score : 91%

: 91% Director: Martin Scorsese

Plot: Another Scorsese masterwork, the film follows the story of Billy Costigan (Leo), a cop infiltrating the mob network, and Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), a criminal entering the police department. The existence of the moles is discovered, and they must now team up to hide and escape with their lives.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

