Thanks to its current global haul of $41.5 million, Francis Lawrence’s dystopian survival thriller The Long Walk now ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). Having already surpassed the $10 million mark internationally, with a tally of $11.5 million, the critically acclaimed film is rapidly approaching the $30 million milestone in North America, with a current domestic total of $29.9 million.

Having already secured a spot in the top 50, The Long Walk recently outperformed several 2025 releases, including The Phoenician Scheme, Nobody 2, Bring Her Back, and M3GAN 2.0. It is now just inches away from surpassing the lifetime global earnings of a Matt Damon-led dark comedy directed by Ocean’s Eleven director Steven Soderbergh. We’re talking about the 2009 film The Informant! Here’s how much more The Long Walk needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Long Walk vs. The Informant! – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to numbers via Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $29.9 million

International: $11.5 million

Worldwide: $41.5 million

The Informant! – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $33.3 million

International: $8.5 million

Worldwide: $41.8 million

As the figures show, The Long Walk currently trails The Informant! by roughly $300K in worldwide earnings. At its current pace, the dystopian thriller is expected to surpass the Matt Damon starrer very soon.

The Long Walk Outgrosses Another Stephen King Adaptation

Many fans know that The Long Walk is based on Stephen King’s 1979 novel of the same name. With a current worldwide total of $41.5 million, the film has also surpassed another dystopian Stephen King adaptation – Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Running Man (1987), which earned $38.1 million at the box office.

More About The Long Walk – Story & Cast

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among other cast members.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Advertisement Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Patrick Wilson’s Film Surpasses Matt Damon’s 92%-Rated Action Thriller & Nearing Will Smith’s Sci-Fi Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News