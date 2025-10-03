The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson in one of his most famous roles, Ed Warren, has become one of his highest-grossing movies ever. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom to achieve this feat. It is expected to cross the $500 million milestone this weekend, setting a new benchmark for the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 has been a box office winner since day one and is now setting new records in the entire horror genre. Wilson is a versatile actor who transitions across various genres seamlessly, but his contribution to the horror space is at the top. The other horror film franchise, Insidious, is also famous among viewers.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

Due to the new releases, Patrick Wilson‘s The Conjuring 4’s earnings have dropped at the box office. It collected $554K on day 27 at the box office in North America, down 39.4% from last Wednesday, bringing the domestic total of The Conjuring: Last Rites to $163.22 million.

Internationally, the film’s total has hit $280 million and might even cross $300 million this weekend. The worldwide gross of the latest Conjuring Universe flick is $444.12 million. Whether or not it hits $500 million this weekend, it is definitely crossing $500 million.

Became Patrick Wilson’s 2nd highest-grossing film ever worldwide in under a month!

Patrick Wilson, reprising his role from the first film, appeared as Orm Marius in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the actor’s second-highest-grossing film worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Aquaman 2 collected $440.1 million in its global run, and Wilson’s latest horror sequel has surpassed that collection, thus becoming his second-highest-grossing film ever.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Patrick Wilson’s career worldwide.

Aquaman – $1.15 billion The Conjuring: Last Rites – $444.1 million Aquaman 2 – $440.18 million The Conjuring 2 – $322.81 million The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – $206.4 million

Box office summary of The Conjuring 4

North America – $163.2 million

International – $280.9 million

Worldwide – $444.1 million

Patrick Wilson will have many more movies in the future, but will any of them be able to beat Aquaman‘s $1.15 billion worldwide haul? Let’s wait and see. For now, The Conjuring: Last Rites will have to settle as his second biggest hit.

