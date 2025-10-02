Bursting into theatres (and our hearts) with an ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’ in 1993’s Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey then starred in romantic comedies, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, before branching out into other genres after 2010. For his portrayal of an AIDS-inflicted cowboy in Dallas Buyers Club, the star received the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014.

Matthew McConaughey’s brilliant acceptance speech when he won at the Oscars for DALLAS BUYERS CLUB. pic.twitter.com/m9KFiBwJBH — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) September 12, 2025

The five highest-grossing movies featuring McConaughey brought in approximately $2.3 billion (rounded) at the worldwide box office. Check out the individual collections (original release) of the films below, with numbers retrieved via The Numbers, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. Interstellar (2014) – $641.6 million

RT Score : 73%

: 73% Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Streaming On: Hoopla, Prime Video

Plot: In Interstellar, a former NASA pilot (McConaughey) makes the difficult decision to leave his daughter behind and join a team of scientists through a wormhole to find an inhabitable planet for the people living on a dying Earth. While the sci-fi elements appear fantastical, the actors deliver believable performances, humanising space and time.

2. Sing (2016) – $631 million

RT Score : 71%

: 71% Director: Garth Jennings

Garth Jennings Streaming On: Prime Video, Netflix

Plot: In a world of human-like animals, a singing competition is announced, and the lives of all the participants change forever. From a soft-spoken gorilla wanting to be different to a painfully shy elephant vying for glory, Sing boasts an ensemble voice cast with Matthew McConaughey as a koala wanting to save the foreclosure of his theatre.

3. Sing 2 (2021) – $404.3 million

RT Score: 72%

72% Director: Garth Jennings

Garth Jennings Streaming On: Peacock, JioHotstar, Zee5

Plot: Following the events of Sing, Buster Moon attempts to put on a musical show, but must convince aging rockstar Clay Calloway to participate after leading a media company owner to believe that he is part of the show. With most of the cast reprising their roles from the previous movie, Sing 2 is a great sequel to Sing.

4. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – $389.8 million

RT Score : 79%

: 79% Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Streaming On: Lionsgate Play, Amazon Video (rent)

Plot: Based on Jordan Belfort’s memoir of the same name, The Wolf of Wall Street is about a stockbroker who created a firm for the sole purpose of becoming rich, no matter what fraud had to be committed on the way. McConaughey plays Belfort’s mentor, Mark Hanna, and delivers one of the most iconic lines in the film about ‘fugayzi’.

5. Tropic Thunder (2008) – $191.1 million

RT Score: 82%

82% Director: Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller Streaming On: Amazon Video (Rent)

Plot: A parody of war movies, actors, and everyone around films,Tropic Thunder follows a group of actors trapped in a forest in the middle of nowhere, and they must rely on their acting abilities, guns filled with blanks and pure spunk to get out of real danger. Despite the praise it received, the film was also criticised for using blackface.

Matthew McConaughey received praise for his roles in The Rivals of Amziah King and The Lost Bus, both released in the festival circuit with limited releases. Only time will tell if his upcoming releases are able to match his previous box office successes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash Director James Cameron’s 5 Highest Rated Films Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News