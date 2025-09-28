Karate Kid has taken a big step in 2025. After six strong seasons of Cobra Kai brought the series back into focus, Sony decided to return to its roots on the big screen. Karate Kid: Legends became the first film in 15 years to hit theaters, aiming to tie together more than four decades of history.

Ralph Macchio stepped back into the shoes of Daniel LaRusso, but the spotlight was mainly on a new face – Li Fong played by Ben Wang, guided by Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot.

Karate Kid: Legends Streaming Release: Where to Watch It

The movie opened in theaters on May 30 and now, months later, it has arrived on streaming. Sony and Netflix had an agreement that all theatrical releases would move to the platform first, and on September 27, Karate Kid: Legends officially made its streaming debut, per Screenrant.

Karate Kid: Legends: Mixed Box Office vs Positive Audience Reviews

The shift is important, especially after the film failed to shine at the box office. With a worldwide total of $116 million and only $52.5 million from domestic theaters, it fell far behind earlier Karate Kid hits. The reviews did not help either, with critics giving it a 57% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Audiences, however, had a very different take. The film holds a 90% audience rating, showing that those who watched it enjoyed the story and the action. That strong response may now help the movie find a second life online, just as Cobra Kai once did.

Cobra Kai hive look alive. KARATE KID: LEGENDS is now on Netflix in the US! pic.twitter.com/4nSac3BKZe — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2025

Connection Between Karate Kid: Legends and Cobra Kai

The film does not lean too heavily on Cobra Kai. Characters like Miguel, Robby, Samantha, and Tory are missing from the story. Daniel remains the only returning face with a meaningful role, while most of the narrative follows Li and Mr. Han. Their bond, along with Li’s connection to Miyagi-do and Daniel, brings new depth to the franchise.

With its streaming release, Karate Kid: Legends now has a chance to reach the audience that has always kept the franchise alive.

