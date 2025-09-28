Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 managed to witness a brilliant jump at the box office on the 2nd Saturday. The film in 9 days stands at a total net collection of 84 crore in India. Another jump would push it in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the box office in India.

The ticket sales of the film was at an evident high on Saturday, hinting at a good jump already! The film registered a ticket sale of 122K on the first Saturday, entering the list of the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the first Saturday on BMS.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 9

On the ninth day, the second Saturday, Jolly LLB 3 earned 6.25 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 66% from the previous day, which earned 3.75 crore on the second Friday. The film registered an occupancy of almost 19.7% in the theaters.

Akshay Kumar All Set To Axe Himself!

Currently, Akshay Kumar is holding three spots in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year with Housefull 5, Sky Force, and Kesari Chapter 2, all holding a spot. Kesari sequel is the tenth highest grosser of the year with a net collection of 94.48 crore in India.

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 3 is only 10.48 crore away from Kesari Chapter 2 and the tenth spot in the list of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. It is very rare for an actor to hold three spots in the list of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Here is the list of the all Akshay Kumar films that arrived in the theaters in 2025 and their box office collections (India Net Collections).

Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.98 crore Jolly LLB 3: 84 crore* (in 9 days)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

