Pawan Kalyan’s OG made a roaring debut at the box office this Thursday with a collection of 80+ crore. In fact, with its opening, the action biggie entered the list of the top 10 biggest Indian openers in the history of Indian Cinema! However, in doing so, Pawan Kalyan dethroned Shah Rukh Khan, trying to secure the throne as the only Bollywood actor in the list!

Shah Rukh Khan – The Saving Grace Of Bollywood!

Until Pawan Kalyan arrived with a tsunami of numbers, it was Shah Rukh Khan, the only Bollywood actor acting as the saving grace for Bollywood in the list of the top 10 Indian openers ever! Jawan, with an opening day collection of 75 crore, held the tenth and the only spot by a Bollywood actor in the list!

Pawan Kalyan’s OG Pushed Jawan

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG, with its 80+ crore opening day collection, pushed Jawan out of the top 10 list. Now, the entire list is dominated by South Indian actors, with Prabhas ruling the maximum number of spots with his 5 films!

The top 10 Indian openers list now contains only 1 Bollywood film – Adipurush, since it was a Bollywood production. However, it does not have any Bollywood actor holding the fort anymore! The disappointing part is the list might remain like this for the rest of the year as far as the entry of a Bollywood film is considered!

Currently, with 3 months remaining for 2025 to end, there are only two major releases – Thamma and Dhurandhar that are yet to arrive at the box office, but none of them might manage to enter the list of the top 10 Indian openers!

Check out the top 10 biggest openings by an Indian film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Pushpa 2: 179.25 crore RRR: 134 crore Baahubali 2 : 121 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 116 crore Kalki 2898 AD: 93 crore Salaar: 92 crore Adipurush: 89 crore Saaho: 88 crore They Call Him OG: 84.75 crore* (estimated) Devara: 83 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

