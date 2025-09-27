Pawan Kalyan’s OG has witnessed a further drop in its morning occupancy and ticket sales on day 3 after witnessing almost 70% drop in its collections on day 2 as compared to the opening day! In two days, the film managed to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Performs Better Than Pawan Kalyan’s Last Film!

However, the action biggie is performing better than Pawan Kalyan’s last biggie, which was a period drama. Hari Hara Veera Mallu registered a morning occupancy of approximately 18% on day 3. Meanwhile, the superstar’s latest film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, has secured a better occupancy!

They Call Him OG Box Office Day 3 Occupancy

On the third day, Saturday, September 27, They Call Him OG registered an occupancy of 30.6% for the morning shows. This is a slight drop from the previous day, Friday, which registered an occupancy of 32% for the morning shows as per Sacnilk!

The ticket sales for the film on BookMyShow, have also witnessed a slight decline on day 3. From 7 AM to 3 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 103K which is a slight drop from previous day’s 106K ticket sales for the same time frame!

It would be interesting to see if the film manages to cross any major milestones further over the weekend after it has registered the biggest opening for Pawan Kalyan‘s career, and also manage to recover its budget of 250 crore over the upcoming week because, it would be impossible to achieve the task over the weekend.

The Hindi version of the film is a complete washout, with only 90 lakh coming to the table in the last 48 hours!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

