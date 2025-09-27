Pawan Kalyan made a rip-roaring start at the box office with his latest gangster action drama, They Call Him OG. Sujeeth‘s directorial opened to mixed to positive reviews. It witnessed an unexpected 71% drop on Saturday, but managed to emerge as the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

OG Box Office Collection Day 2

According to estimates, They Call Him OG earned 18.75 crores on day 2. The reviews were mixed, and it is usual for South films to witness a drop on the second day after a thunderous opening. But a 71% drop? That was completely unexpected.

The overall net collection in India comes to around 103.50 crore net, which is approximately 122.13 crores in gross earnings. Pawan Kalyan’s film has entered the 100 crore club like a cakewalk, but its hold today will majorly determine its fate at the box office. As far as the success tag is concerned, the gangster action drama was made on a reported budget of 250 crores. It has already recovered 41.4% of the estimated cost in 48 hours.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 84.75 crores (including paid previews)

(including paid previews) Day 2: 18.75 crores

Total: 103.50 crore

Emerges as #3 Tollywood grosser of 2025

In only 2 days, OG has surpassed every single Telugu release of 2025 at the Indian box office, except two. Pawan Kalyan’s film is now the third highest-grossing Tollywood film, only behind Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. With a favorable jump, it should be able to secure the second spot today.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores OG: 103.50 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 90.89 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 87 crores Mirai: 85.29 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Kingdom: 51.98 crores

OG Box Office Summary

Budget: 250 crores

India net: 103.50 crore

India gross: 122.13 crores

Budget recovery: 41.4%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 29: Axes Manjummel Boys – Now The Highest-Grossing Malayam Film In Indian History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News