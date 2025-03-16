Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released amid high expectations during Sankranti but failed to make it big. The film displayed the initial rush, but it witnessed a decline afterward, especially after the release of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Both in India and overseas, it was hampered by the sensational run of the Venkatesh starrer. Now that the biggie has already closed its theatrical run, the closing update from the North American box office has come.

In the last few years, what we call the Balayya 2.0 version has brought Balakrishna back into the box office power game. Starting from Akhanda, the senior Tollywood star has proved he can pull off big numbers amid the growing fad of box office numbers. Overseas, North America has always been a strong market for him and lately, his pull has just got better.

Despite a lack of proper promotions, Daaku Maharaaj registered Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career-best premiere collection at the North American box office, earning $735K. However, with Sankranthiki Vasthunam arriving in theatres, Balayya’s film was impacted significantly, and within no time, it started showing signs of exhaustion.

Still, Daaku Maharaaj somehow reached the finishing line and avoided being a losing affair. As per the final collection update, the Tollywood action thriller ended its run at the North American box office by earning $1,551,519 or $1.551 million. In Indian rupees, it equals 13.49 crores. With such a result, it just reached the breakeven, which was set at $1.55 million (13.47 crores).

Usually, big films are expected to earn overflows for buyers, but in this case, Balayya’s film just managed to enter the safe zone. So, it was a no-profit, no-loss affair for the buyers.

In terms of achievements, Daaku Maharaaj ended its run as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s second highest-grossing film at the North American box office. Gautamiputra Satakarni is still on the top with $1.66 million.

Top grossers of Nandamuri Balakrishna at the North American box office:

Gautamiputra Satakarni – $1.66 million Daaku Maharaaj – $1.551 million Bhagavanth Kesari – $1.26 million

