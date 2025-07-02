Popular South Korean actress Lee Seo-Yi, who was last seen in Lee Dong-Woo’s K-drama, The Divorce Insurance, passed away last month at the age of 43. After a month of her demise, her family members and the agency relayed the report via her Instagram account. The news has left the industry and her fans in shock.

However, a question remains as to why her death was kept private for so many days. For the unversed, the actress died on June 20, 2025. So, what led to her manager publicly announcing her death on behalf of her bereaved family after so many days?

What Happened To Lee Seo-Yi?

On July 1, 2025, Lee Seo-Yi’s manager, Song Seo-Bin, announced her passing through her social media platform. In the heartfelt tribute, her manager mentioned the date of her demise and asked to give some privacy to the grieving family.

In the same message, he also noted that she has been laid to rest but didn’t disclose the place to maintain privacy. The team possibly announced the death nearly 12 days later because they wanted to grieve and deal with the loss first. Losing someone close to the heart isn’t an easy task.

Here’s what Song Seo-Bin wrote in the message (via Soompi), “Hello. This is Song Seo Bin, manager of actress Lee Seo Yi. A radiant, beautiful, lovely, and kind unnie became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025, so I leave this message here. I know many of you must be shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing, but I kindly ask that you pray so that she may go to a good and beautiful place. If you wish to know where she is resting, please contact @songsong_seo. I am posting this on behalf of her mother and father.”

Who Was Lee Seo-Yi?

Born on April 18, 1982, Lee Seo-Yi started her career as an actress at a very young age. She was just 21 when she stepped into the industry. With years of experience and dedication, she flourished in her career. It was MBC’s historical drama Hur Jun, The Original Story, that gave her a boost, even though it was a minor role. Following that, she was featured in various projects, including Cheongdamdong Scandal, City of the Sun, Bravo My Life, Romance Special Law, and Pegasus Market, and she made her name in the industry.

Her filmography also includes movies like Killing Romance, How to Live in This World, and more. Seo-Yi’s last venture was The Divorce Insurance, alongside Lee Dong-Wook, Lee Joo-Bin, and others. We hope her family finds strength amid this hard time. May her soul rest in peace.

