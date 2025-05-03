tvN’s newest K-drama, The Divorce Insurance, starring Lee Dong-Wook, Lee Da-Hee, Lee Kwang-Soo, WJSN member EXY, and other recognizable names, has seen a huge dip in the viewership ratings on the latest episode. It recorded the lowest rating for a tvN show in 5 years, despite having star power. Before it could premiere, the drama raised a lot of anticipation and expectation among the fans.

For those who don’t know, the storyline follows employees at a life insurance company who try to begin a groundbreaking sector with a divorce insurance product. A few highlights were posted before the show could air its episodes, and that created a lot of buzz online. Many fans claimed that they cannot wait to see Kwang-Soo and Da-Hee’s onscreen romance. But as soon as the episodes started to air, the series could see a massive drop in terms of the viewership ratings.

On April 30, it was reported that The Divorce Insurance has recorded the lowest viewership rating since its debut on March 31, 2025. The show kicked off with a good start as it recorded 3.2% on episode one worldwide. Slowly, the rating dropped with episode two being on 2.5%, episode three on 2%, and episode four on 1.4%. This percentage between 1.3% – 1% kind of continued till episode 8. However, a slight surge was seen in episode nine as it recorded 1.4%, but the tenth and the latest episode once again dropped back to 1%. It definitely is one of the lowest-rated Monday-Tuesday K-dramas of tvN in the past 5 years.

Despite having such star power and the buzz that it created in the initial days, the reason behind such a low rating of the K-drama is probably the topic itself. People are thinking that with all the comical aspects, and reducing it to insurance, the makers of the drama are not keeping the seriousness of a topic like divorce. There’s also confusion about which genre of drama it is, and compared to the pace of other dramas, The Divorce Insurance is lacking in some spectrums. It isn’t uncommon to see a star-studded drama fail to capture the audience’s hearts.

However, before the series could make it to the screens, some highlights were posted, on which many fans commented their excitement revolving around the drama. One such person wrote, “You know it’s going to be good when that ahjussi is in the show.” Another fan commented on the YouTube video, “I hate watching divorce drama, but this one I can’t skip. The drama tone, the casting, the direction. This will be an amazing show.”

Check out the highlights here:

Why do you think The Divorce Insurance failed to grab audience’s attention despite all the initial excitement?

