Get ready, fans, cause Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon are returning with a brand new season of A Shop for Killers! Yes, you read it right. Disney+ has officially confirmed the production of the highly-anticipated season 2 of the action drama that earned massive viewership ratings during its first premiere last year. Now that the show is returning with a new season, fans are eagerly looking forward to the protagonist, Jung Jin An’s compelling journey forward.

On April 21, the Disney+ show has officially been renewed for a new season. It has been revealed that season 2 of A Shop for Killers will premiere in 2026, with the production already in the works. In addition, the OTT has also unveiled the cast lineup comprising Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Joon, and more talents.

The action drama is a screen adaption of author Kang Ji Young’s bestselling novel The Killer’s Shopping List. It revolves around the story of Jung Ji An, who lives with her uncle Jin-Man after her parents pass away. Her uncle runs a shopping mall and appears to live a simple life. That all changes with his death when Ji An receives a dangerous inheritance, becoming the target of vicious killers.

In the second season, Kim Hye Joon, who earned global praise for her performance, will return as Jung Ji An. She is a fan-favorite character who is regarded highly for her emotional depth.

Lee Dong Wook will also reprise his role as Jin Man. His mysterious character plays a key role in unfolding this action-packed drama as a former mercenary who founded Murder Help. Lee Dong Wook also earned notable praise for his strong screen presence and intense action in the first season.

The chemistry between these two characters is something worth looking forward to in A Shop for Killers Season 2, apart from the more intense action it already promises.

Alongside Kim Hye Joon and Lee Dong Wook, also returning in the new season, is Jo Han Sun, who plays the role of Bale, a ruthless villain. Geum Hae Na will reprise Min Hye, who created a noticeable buzz with jolting action scenes. Lee Tae Young will return as the reliable manager of Murder Help, while Kim Min will once again dazzle as Pasin, a Muay Thai master who looks out for Ji An and also a former colleague of her uncle Jin Man.

Apart from the original cast, Hyun Ri is joining the lineup for season 2. She will play the role of Q, the leader of Babylon’s East Asia branch mercenary team. Hyun Ri is a trilingual actress who has appeared in both Japanese and Korean projects. In South Korea, she is best known for Pachinko.

Masaki Okada, who starred in Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, will play Q’s younger brother J, who is also the co-leader of the team. Jung Yun Ha will join them as the head of the unit, Kusanagi.

More details are awaited. Are you excited for A Shop for Killers Season 2?

