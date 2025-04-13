The Divorce Insurance, a rom-com drama that premiered on March 31, 2025, stars Lee Dong-Wook, Lee Kwang-Soo, Lee Joo-Bin, and others in important roles. The storyline revolves around an insurance company’s innovative product development team that comes up with a unique idea of ‘divorce insurance’.

Even though the series has a great star power and started off with much hype, it’s seeing a slow dip in the viewership ratings. Scroll ahead to find out what’s happening with the drama.

The first episode kicked off with a nationwide Nielsen Korea rating of 3.4% after premiering on March 31, 2025. But after the fourth episode, The Divorce Insurance rating dropped to 1.4%. The theme of the drama lies in the comedic tone, but despite that, people have been largely criticizing it. It sparked conversation among netizens, where comments like “The humor feels forced and artificial” and “It tries to be funny, but it’s not” are doing the rounds on social media.

The drama is directed by Lee Won-Suk, who is popularly known for his work in the film Killing Romance. In his previous work, he showed a great flair for comedy and sensibility, and even though a lot of people found similarity in the tone of The Divorce Insurance and Killing Romance, some viewers claimed that it lacks the spark for mainstream drama watchers. Some fans stated, “If you liked ‘Killing Romance’, you’ll enjoy ‘The Divorce Insurance’ too,” but many suggested that the series couldn’t create a link to the audience on a broader level.

Some fans stated that it’s too early to label the drama as one of the worst ones of this year, as only four episodes have been premiered so far. It cannot be called a failure now. Many came forward to support the drama and the team. Taking X (previously known as Twitter) by storm, some of The Divorce Insurance viewers wrote, “I genuinely thought Dong-Wook chose divorce insurance bc he wants something light after his recent projects and started watching with nothing on mind. But the show is literally about the criticisms women face whenever they make a decision for their happiness it’s not just a romcom.”

I genuinely thought dongwook chose divorce insurance bc he wants something light after his recent projects and started watching with nothing on mind

But the show is literally about the criticisms women face whenever they make a decision for their happiness it’s not just a romcom— pic.twitter.com/ISNSxtAs6o — vinx (@vintquexx) April 8, 2025

the two main couples (?) give off such a different kind of dynamics, one seems more calm & the other is chaotic… but both are very natural & mature when it comes to what they want.. pretty goood chemistry so far too & i need more! #TheDivorceInsurance #TheDivorceInsuranceEp4 pic.twitter.com/IOknddYPvv — dran (@daheeverse) April 8, 2025

Some even claimed that the concept of the drama, where everyone is tackling divorce in their own unique way rather than showing traditional family narratives, is something very fresh in the world of K-dramas. In addition to it, a lot of netizens appreciated Lee Dong-Wook and Lee Joo-Bin’s performances. Even the cameo appearance Jo Bo-Ah has created quite a buzz everywhere.

Have you started watching The Divorce Insurance yet? If not, then you can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Live Vocal Range At Coachella 2025 Shuts Down All Lip-Sync Rumors, Fans Call It “Best Performance Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News