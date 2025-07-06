Jurassic World Rebirth continues to dominate the Chinese box office despite facing mixed audience reception. Scarlett Johansson’s film has been at the #1 rank and has added strong numbers on Saturday, experiencing a significant hike from Friday. It is also expected to beat Mission: Impossible 8’s three-day opening weekend collection in China. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is on track to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, whereas it has a stronger hold overseas. Globally, the sci-fi flick collected more than $150 million and is tracking to have a $300 million+ opening weekend worldwide. Scarlett Johansson’s film’s box office success is inevitable.

Jurassic World Rebirth’s box office collection in China after 4 days

According to the latest reports, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali’s action adventure film collected $10.8 million on its 4th day from 135K screenings at the Chinese box office. The collection increased by +65.7% from Friday, earning more than Aquaman 2‘s $9.8 million first Friday gross. Despite mixed word-of-mouth, people are going to the theaters to watch Jurassic World Rebirth. It experiences a strong walk-up business; 79.6% of Saturday’s tickets were purchased on the day itself, with only 20.4% coming from pre-sales. In four days, the film’s collection is $33.1 million.

Might beat Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8’s 3-day opening weekend in China

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released last month, and it collected $25.6 million on its debut weekend in China. Scarlett Johansson’s film might beat that three-day opening weekend collection at the box office in China.

Opening weekend projection

Rebirth is projected to earn between $24 million and $26 million in its three-day opening weekend at the Chinese box office. The five-day opening weekend collection is expected to be $40-$42 million. It would be the biggest opening of 2025 for Hollywood movies in China. However, it will be miles away from Jurassic World Dominion’s $53 million three-day debut weekend locally.

Worldwide collection update

Scarlett Johansson’s movie collected $79.8 million in three days in 81 foreign markets. Allied to the $82.1 million domestic gross, the film’s worldwide total is $161.9 million. It is projected to earn $140-$145 million domestically on its opening weekend. Globally, the movie might open to a $300 million to $315 million collection. Jurassic World Rebirth was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $82.1 million

International – $79.8 million

Worldwide – $161.9 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

