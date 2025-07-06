The Pixar original animation is doomed financially, and there is no saving. However, Elio has crossed its first significant milestone at the North American box office, holding strong amid new and trending releases. The film has amassed $81.2 million only at the worldwide box office and might cross the $100 million milestone this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Media reports claimed that the film was made on a budget of $150 million. It needs around $375 million to be considered a financial success. The animated movie’s failure shows that people do not want to give original scripts a chance when it comes to animation. There is still skepticism among the viewers.

Crosses the $50 million mark at the North American box office

The new releases are adding to the perils of the Pixar animation, as it collected $1.5 million on its third Friday at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Elio lost 515 theaters domestically and experienced a decline of -54.3% from last Friday. Zoe Saldana‘s film has finally hit the $50.87 million mark in North America. It is unlikely that the movie will reach its next big milestone—the $100 million mark domestically.

How much is the film expected to earn on its 3rd weekend at the domestic box office?

Industry analysts’ reports suggest that film is projected to earn $6 million to $7 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office. The movie benefits from strong word-of-mouth. Elio will keep fighting to hold strong at the cinemas in North America, but hitting the $100 million mark is quite difficult. It will have to end its theatrical run without reaching that milestone.

Worldwide collection update

Things are not looking up for the film’s worldwide collection, either. It has only collected $30.36 million overseas. Elio has collected $81.23 million worldwide. It will cross the $90 million mark globally this weekend. The Pixar animation might hit $100 million next weekend. Elio was released in the theaters on June 20.

Box Office Summary

North America – $50.9 million

International – $30.4 million

Worldwide – $81.3 million

