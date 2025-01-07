Zoe Saldana is an American actress and probably the only actress to feature in the top 3 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. She has been part of the highest-grossing franchises – Avatar, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. On Sunday at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards, she won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Emilia Perez. On the occasion of her win, let’s look at the actress’ last five films at the worldwide box office.

Zoe started her on-screen journey with a guest role on the popular show Law & Order. Her first role in a movie was Center Stage in 2000. For the unversed, she gained recognition after appearing alongside Britney Spears in Crossroads. She got her career breakthrough with her roles as Nyota Uhura in the Star Trek reboot movies and Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar.

In 2014 she appeared as Gamora in MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy for the first time. But before Avatar and MCU happened, she also appeared in 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, and it was kind of a blink-and-miss character. According to The Numbers, she has a worldwide box office aggregate of $5.5 billion. She is reportedly the second-highest-grossing lead actress and the highest-grossing actress overall. In 2023 Zoe Saldana was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time.

From Avatar to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Zoe Saldana’s last few films were quite remarkable. Since Emilia Perez was not released domestically, we have kept it out of the list. However, based on Box Office Mojo’s data, it was released in some international markets and collected $9.78 million. Let’s check out the Golden Globe winner’s last five films.

The Absence of Eden (2023) – $41,253

Amsterdam (2022) – $31.24 million

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) – $845.55 million

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – $2.32 billion

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – $2.79 billion

The cumulative total of Zoe Saldana’s last five films is over $5.9 billion. She truly is a box office queen. On the professional front, Zoe will appear in James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is scheduled to be released this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

