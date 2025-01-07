Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu was released in the United Kingdom a few days back, and its opening exceeded all expectations. It is giving competition to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King. The gothic horror has beaten the opening of Alien: Romulus to achieve an amazing feat. Scroll below for the deets.

Alien: Romulus was released last year and is part of the Alien franchise. The film was directed by Fede Alvarez and was set between the events of Alien and Aliens. It features Cailee Spaeny in the lead role alongside David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in crucial roles. The sci-fi flick has collected $105.3 million in the US and a total of $350.86 million worldwide.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando has shared the weekend actuals of Nosferatu at the UK box office here. As per that, it has scored winning numbers despite Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It collected a strong $6.6 million during its 5-day opening, including a $3.9 million 3-day weekend, even beating Alien: Romulus’ $4.8 million debut last year.

Lily-Rose Depp‘s film registered the 2nd biggest opening for a horror movie post-COVID at the box office in the United Kingdom. It is only behind Five Nights At Freddys’ opening weekend collection. The horror flick came in at #2 during its 3-day weekend, and it was really close to surpassing Mufasa: The Lion King, which grossed $4.1 million.

In the US as well, Nosferatu is performing well and has come up at #3 after this weekend. It grossed a solid $13.1 million, reaching a domestic cume of $69.29 million. In the international markets, the film has grossed $31.0 million so far. With that, the Robert Eggers-helmed movie crossed the $100 million mark and has reached a $100.3 million global cume.

Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu was released in the theatres on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Babygirl Box Office (North America): Nicole Kidman’s Film Reaches Its First Significant Milestone, Despite All The Competitions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News