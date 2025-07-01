If you are struggling with Insomnia, I might actually have some good music to put you to a sound and healthy sleep after ages! At least I did, since Amit Trivedi decided to detox the music scene currently, one song at a time, with the music album of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata! The only problem with this music album is that it lasts for 11 minutes 9 seconds exact! Too short to feel good about life!

Ever since I landed on this beautiful album, this is the only good thing happening in my otherwise dull days, and it has been on my playlist on a loop! Till it cements a place in my heart, I am not letting this album go!

The songs have been penned equally beautifully by Geet Sagar. In a world full of fast-paced raps, intricately picked phrases like Haseen Pareshaaniyan or Dil Banjaara to strike a chord! The album has three songs – Dil Banjara, the happy-go-lucky song; Hans Ke Jaane De, the one that isn’t preachy but dives deep into life lessons; the Haseen Pareshaaniyan a beautiful take on Pyaar – Ishq, or Mohabbat, whatever you want to call it!

Here’s a detailed take on the music album of Kaalidhar Laapata.

Song: Dil Banjaara

Singer: Raghav Chaitanya

This quirky beauty is in the same zone as Dil Julaha from Ludo – the closest I could come if finding similarities (Interestingly, both star Abhishek Bachchan)! It has a balanced yet bouncy vibe, taking you to a happy zone without any effort. One of the lines aptly defines the mood it would drag you into – “Honthon par muskaane hain, bhoole-bisre gaane hain, Har lamhе ka tevar hai naya.”

Song: Hans Ke Jaane De

Singers: Chirag Kotwal & Amit Trivedi

Backing Vocals: Rajiv Sundaresan, Rishikesh Kamerkar, Arun Kamath

The song is about letting go. Ideally, it is that monsoon song that takes you to places and ponders upon all the what-ifs. But they do not make you regret the space you have moved in, your chosen happy place for yourself! The backing vocals are so subtle yet powerful. The song is pure musical genius! Kudos to Chirag Kotwal for bringing out the shades of letting go, struggling to let, and finally accepting the letting-go decision!

Song: Haseen Pareshaaniyaan

Singers: Jubin Nautiyal, Shahid Mallya & Deepali Sathe

Deepali Sathe is a visible beauty in this song. Every single note of hers is so magical that you can actually visually imagine the song as per your comfort! The song is the absolute heart of this album, literally a poetry in motion!

Check out this beautiful album here.

PS. Geet Sagar, I am hooked on the line – “Hai tujhe jo bhi mila wo safar ka tha, Jise tu khoke roye, tha wo kab tera, Jaane De. Hai yahi zindagi ka ek falsafa, kisi ko jo mila, kise se kho gaya! Jaane De!” I am holding on to this thought for quite a long time!

PPS. Thank You, Amit Trivedi. Thank you for bringing back music to Bollywood!

5 stars!

