How do you react when you find hope in the most uncertain and lost times? Well, it might be that time when I have completely given up on Hindi films that Abhishek Bachchan tries to throw that silver lining with his upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata. The trailer of the film has arrived and it has made a place in my heart already!

The superstar son has been adding gems to his filmography ever since he found his niche in the OTT world! Remember his brilliant performance in Anurag Basu‘s Ludo on Netflix? Now, the actor is arriving for a Zee5 Original film!

Kaalidhar Laapata’s trailer seems to be a perfect 10/10 on emotions, drama, and music already! What adds a cherry to this cake is the adult-kid bonding! Whenever a film has tried to strike a balance showing a relationship between a child and an adult, it has mostly delivered a gem!

Right from Paa to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ludo to Hi Nanna, the formula mostly does not go wrong at all! This upcoming film also explores the relationship between a child and a man who is lost! There are newspapers cutting him off as his family tries to find him!

But Kaalidhar Laapata finds solace in a lost world and a companion in a stranger kid. They make a delusional yet happy world for themselves, but what happens when reality strikes? When Kaalidhar is no longer, Laapata and his companion has to let go of him to his family? The premise builds up a strong narrative in the trailer itself!

The cliffhanger in the trailer adds a layer of mystery that immediately hooks you. What happened? Where did he come from? Where did he go? It cleverly poses these questions without giving away too much, building genuine curiosity.

Abhishek Bachchan has been winning hearts one film at a time, and his acting prowess shines like anything in the film trailer. Hopefully, we get to see more of him in such gems rather than any Housefull theater (pun intended)!

Check out the trailer of Kaalidhar Laapata here. Helmed by Madhumita, the film stars Abhishek A Bachchan, Daivik Baghela & Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It arrives on Zee5 on July 4.

