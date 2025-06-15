After Baahubali witnessed a success like never before, two things happened. A – Baahubalification of Prabhas, making him look larger than life and almost heavenly in every frame; B. Baahubalified Films – films that rely heavily on VFX, and most of them are inspired brutally by Baahubali! Kannappa is another grand offering starring a barrage of stars, and the trailer has left me in chaos!

First of all, I am also done with the Mahadevification of Akshay Kumar! After OMG 2, I am done witnessing him as Mahadev! The trailer made me remember some school skits that students perform brilliantly, but at the end of the day, it is a school skit!

Oh My God – Again?

Kannappa trailer might intrigue audiences looking at Akshay Kumar as Mahadev, with Trishul and Damru, and Kajal Agarwal playing Devi Parvati. But their scenes do not promise any spiritual gravitas that could be a major highlight of the film! Looking at Akshay Kumar yet again as Lord Shiva after OMG 2, does not help at all. No excitement there!

Baahubalified Prabhas – Will It Work?

Prabhas is playing a bhakt of Mahadev – Rudra with his Baahubalified persona – give him a dramatic walk, a powerful weapon, and make him look like a warrior? But his dubbing is the highlight of the Hindi trailer and it will make you smile!

At this point, I see a lot more actors, and I have no idea what each one of them is doing. There is the lead Vishnu Manchu, then there is Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Saptagiri, Mukesh Rishi, Madhubala, Aishwarya Bhaskaran, all playing their parts with ease, but it is so much chaos that I can’t understand a thing!

Surely, the team has spent a lot of money and hired a galaxy of superstars, but I am not sure about the story they are putting up! At least the Hindi version does not live up to the class of such a huge spectacle at all! There’s a forest, then a battle, then a deity, and then some random running by Manchu. It’s like they dumped all the most expensive shots of the film in the Kannappa trailer.

Kannappa trailer is definitely it is a loud and proud trailer but at this point only the team might enjoy this grandeur. Check out the Hindi trailer here.

