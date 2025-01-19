Manchu Manoj has denied claims about family disputes. According to an interview posted on the Mana Stars page, he said the issues in his family are being wrongly represented. Manoj clarified his stand after meeting Ranga Reddy District Additional Collector Pratima Singh. He wanted to clear the controversies related to their family properties.

Mohan Babu complained to the Ranga Reddy District Magistrate. He alleged encroachment on the family’s property in Jalpalli. He asked officials to take action and restore the property. In response to these events, Manoj met Additional Collector Pratima Singh. He shared his views on the matter and explained his side.

Manoj rejected rumors about property disputes within the family. He said the controversy began because of his brother Vishnu Manchu. He accused Vishnu of creating the issue to address irregularities at Mohan Babu University. Manoj accused Vishnu of using their father’s name for personal gain. He called it a “drama” to divert attention. Manoj stated that he has never acted against his father.

The actor said he is committed to helping students, his family, and their relatives. Speaking to reporters, Manoj said, “There are no internal family disputes over property. The controversy began because of my brother Vishnu Manchu’s actions. Vishnu is using my father’s name to stage a drama and divert attention. I have never acted against my father. I am committed to helping students, my family, and our relatives.”

On the work front, Manchu Manoj will soon be seen in Miral, and Vishnu Manchu will soon be seen in the pan-Indian film Kannappa. It is a mythological film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of the Hindu god Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. It also stars Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo appearances.

