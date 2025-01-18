It was in 2021 that a song compelled the entire nation to groove – O Antava. However, the entire album for Pushpa was mesmerizing, be it Saami or Srivalli. Even the Hindi versions of these songs were a rage and Devi Sri Prasad turned everyone’s favorite music composer in a jiffy. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, we discussed with the filmmaker on how things changed on the financial front from part 1 to part 2.

In a recent conversation, DSP answered about the changes that came after the success of Pushpa 2. It is a common phenomenon that after a certain film hits a success point, the remuneration for the actor changes massively, sometimes it is as high as four times.

We asked Devi Sri Prasad if his remuneration jumped after Pushpa’s success and discussed if the same happens composers in general as well since he was the biggest and the massiest after Pushpa.

Affirming the theories, DSP said, “Yeah, of course, it did, it did. It’s a good question because I think a lot of other composers and singers should know this, of course. First of all, what we learn from childhood is about demand and supply. So the same thing applies for anything, but in an actor’s life, it changes multi-fold because whatever it is, the actor becomes the face of the film.”

Actor VS Technician

However, the jumps are different for an actor and a composer, as Devi Sri Prasad admits. “Also, you understand one thing: that actor gets to do fewer films compared to technicians. Sometimes, some actors do only one film for a year and nowadays, I don’t think even one film for a year is happening. Pushpa 1 happened in 2021, and Pushpa 2 happened in 2024, after three years. But for technicians, we do more, and depending on success and demand, anybody’s remuneration keeps growing, and of course mine did too.”

However, the Pushpa 2 composer also emphasizes how important budgets are and the importance and priority of art in a creative project. He said, “It depends on what kind of principles you have and what kind of a niche you want to create for your own self, so your remuneration becoming bigger and growing also depends on our personality and how much we are welcoming to work on which kind of projects, how choosy we are.”

First Art & Then Money!

Devi Sri Prasad also talked about how money cannot be everything when creativity is to be put on priority. He concluded, “I think in the end, we are all artists, and we are all working for art; sometimes it’s not always about the money; we all need money because we all need it to live happily. But sometimes, when we get excited about a project and if people are not able to afford it but still want to work on it, then we work according to that budget. It cannot always be money, money, money. First art and then money!”

