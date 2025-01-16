Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 hit it out of the park with its stupendous performance at the Indian box office. It’s true that the film didn’t fulfill the mammoth expectations in the original Telugu version, but still, it managed to comfortably enter the 1000-crore club and surpass Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema. Now, let’s find out how the magnum opus performed language-wise in its 42-day theatrical run!

Even before hitting theatres, the Pushpa sequel was touted to be the biggest hit in India. The first installment was a big success, not just in terms of box office collection but also in terms of penetration in mass belts and the popularity of the character. Even on OTT, it was a monster blockbuster. With such goodwill, the second part went full throttle, and it was a total blast at ticket windows.

After the initial rush, Pushpa 2 slowed down in Telugu, but the Hindi version helped keep the record-breaking spree intact. In fact, yesterday, the Hindi version fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time. Out of the entire net collection at the Indian box office, the Hindi-dubbed version contributed an unprecedented 829 crores* in 42 days.

Followed by Hindi, Telugu version has contributed 339.20 crores* so far. The Tamil-dubbed version also did well by amassing 61.76 crores*. The Malayalam version made 17 crores* at the Indian box office, which is a decent sum. The Kannada version underperformed by contributing just 8.80 crores*.

Combining all languages, Pushpa 2 has posted a mammoth total of 1255.76 crore* net at the Indian box office in 42 days. If we talk about the percentage share, the Hindi version accounts for a staggering 66.01% of the total collection of the film, followed by Telugu’s 27.01%.

Language-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Hindi – 829 crores *

* Telugu – 339.20 crores *

* Tamil – 61.76 crores *

* Malayalam – 17 crores *

* Kannada – 8.80 crores*

Total – 1255.76 crores*

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

